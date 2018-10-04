These 7 Stocks Will Push the Dow to 27,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high Wednesday after the ISM services activity report hit its highest reading in the 21-year history of the data. All four components rose in September as the U.S. economy goes from strength to strength. The employment sub-component hit a record high as well, backed up by a big jump in the monthly ADP employment report. But today, traders reacted to a rise in government bond yields, sending Dow Jones stocks tumbling from their perch.

Is this the beginning of the end? Not likely. All this comes ahead of the big non-farm payroll report on Friday, and investors remain revved up. Further, U.S. equities continue to enjoy relative strength against foreign markets. If Treasury bonds weaken — as a result of economic growth and increased inflation expectations — money will rotate out of fixed-income and yield-sensitive stocks into cyclical areas of the market.

Here are seven Dow Jones stocks that will lead the charge toward 27,000:

Apple (AAPL)



Click to Enlarge Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), the largest and most valuable company in the U.S. markets, are seeing their shares break up and out of a three-month consolidation range with a move above the $230-a-share level.

This caps a steady rise out of its summertime doldrums that has pocketed shareholders a 23% gain so far. The company continues to follow a strategy of pushing up the average selling prices of its iPhones in response to softening demand and waning unit volumes. And it’s working.

The company will next report results on Oct. 30 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.77 per share on revenues of $61.4 billion.

When AAPL last reported on July 31, earnings of $2.34 beat estimates by 16 cents on a 17.3% rise in revenues.

Boeing (BA)



Click to Enlarge Boeing (NYSE: BA ) shares are gaining altitude fast, blasting off of support near its 200-day moving average tested back in early September and August for a total gain of nearly 16% so far.

This puts an end to the long consolidation range going back to late February. Shares have been bolstered by news United Airlines (NYSE: UAL ) is placing a big order for nine 787 Dreamliners worth $2.5 billion.

This Dow Jones stock will next report results on Oct. 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.51 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. When the company last reported on July 25, earnings of $3.33 beat estimates by eight cents on a 5.2% rise in revenues.

Caterpillar (CAT)



Click to Enlarge Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT ) are breaking above their September high, returning to resistance near the $160 level last tested in April and May.

The stock has benefited from a thawing of trade tensions fears after the Trump Administration penned a new agreement with Mexico and Canada. This sets the stage for a possible relaxation or elimination of tariffs on steel and aluminum — key input costs for CAT.

The company will next report results on Oct. 23. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.82 per share on revenues of $12.2 billion.

When the company last reported on July 30, earnings of $2.97 beat estimates by 23 cents on a 23.7% rise in revenues.

Disney (DIS)



Click to Enlarge Shares of Disney (NYSE: DIS ) are pushing up and over their early August highs to test new records above the $118 level. This sets the stage for a push past resistance levels that have been in play going all the way back to 2015.

Investors are cheering the company’s successful bid for Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA ) and the looming launch of its own streaming service to take on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) directly.

The company will next report results on Nov. 6 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.35 per share on revenues of $13.8 billion.

When the company last reported on Aug. 7, earnings of $1.87 beat estimates by eight cents on a 7% rise in revenues.

IBM (IBM)



Click to Enlarge IBM (NYSE: IBM ) shares are extending their push above their 200-day moving average, returning to levels not seen since April.

The company settled a patent lawsuit with Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN ) earlier this week and enjoyed a positive profile in Barron’s. Analysts at UBS upgraded the stock to Buy on Sept. 26 on the belief valuations were unfair, with the market basically giving no value to IBM’s hardware business.

The company will next report results on Oct. 16 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $3.40 per share on revenues of $19.1 billion.

When the company last reported on July 18, earnings of $3.08 per share beat estimates by four cents on a 3.7% rise in revenues.

Pfizer (PFE)



Click to Enlarge Shares of drug maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) are extending their recent run, pushing towards the $45 threshold that marks a 32%+ gain from the May lows.

The company announced a management change, with COO Albert Bourla to succeed current CEO Ian Read on Jan. 1. The FDA recently approved VIZIMPRO for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The company will next report results on Oct. 30 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 74 cents per share on revenues of $13.6 billion.

When the company last reported on July 31, earnings of 81 cents per share beat estimates by seven cents on a 4.4% rise in revenues.

Merck (MRK)



Click to Enlarge Merck (NYSE: MRK ) shares are extending their smooth and steady rise, up nearly 40% from the lows seen in early April.

This pushes the stock deeper into overbought territory on a relative strength indicator basis, something that hasn’t been seen since 2016. Investors have been cheering regulatory wins, including the FDA’s decision to give priority review of Keytruda for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in certain patients.

The company will next report results on Oct. 25 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.12 per share on revenues of $10.9 billion.

When the company last reported on July 27, earnings of $1.06 per share beat estimates by three cents on a 5.4% rise in revenues.