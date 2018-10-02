Dunkin’ Donuts beer (NASDAQ: DNKN ) may sound like the punchline of a bad joke from an amateur stand-up comedian but it is actually more than a joke.

The coffee and donut chain has actually gone ahead and crafted a beer, following IHOP’s initiative with its IHOPS. When you think about it, the move makes a lot of sense as fast food chains explore weirder and weirder ways to stand out from the pack.

Here are six things you should know about the Dunkin’ Donuts beer:

The chain created the coffee-tasting brew alongside Harpoon Brewery , one of the largest breweries in the country, which has its headquarters in Massachusetts, much like the aforementioned donut chain.

The beer is called the Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter and it is an alcoholic beverage that was created by combining Dunkin's Espresso Blend Coffee with Harpoon's popular craft beer.

The companies said in their press releases that the brew has a malty taste with the aromas of espresso and dark chocolate.

The press added that the drink is a balanced and smooth brew that offers robust and roasty notes.

The Dunkin’ Coffee Porter has a 6% ABV and the companies say it goes well with hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and most of Dunkin’s donuts.

The beer can only be found in select East Coast locations this fall.

DNKN stock was down about 1.8% on Tuesday.