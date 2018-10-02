Dunkin’ Donuts beer (NASDAQ:DNKN) may sound like the punchline of a bad joke from an amateur stand-up comedian but it is actually more than a joke.
The coffee and donut chain has actually gone ahead and crafted a beer, following IHOP’s initiative with its IHOPS. When you think about it, the move makes a lot of sense as fast food chains explore weirder and weirder ways to stand out from the pack.
Here are six things you should know about the Dunkin’ Donuts beer:
- The chain created the coffee-tasting brew alongside Harpoon Brewery, one of the largest breweries in the country, which has its headquarters in Massachusetts, much like the aforementioned donut chain.
- The beer is called the Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter and it is an alcoholic beverage that was created by combining Dunkin’s Espresso Blend Coffee with Harpoon’s popular craft beer.
- The companies said in their press releases that the brew has a malty taste with the aromas of espresso and dark chocolate.
- The press added that the drink is a balanced and smooth brew that offers robust and roasty notes.
- The Dunkin’ Coffee Porter has a 6% ABV and the companies say it goes well with hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and most of Dunkin’s donuts.
- The beer can only be found in select East Coast locations this fall.
DNKN stock was down about 1.8% on Tuesday.