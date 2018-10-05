3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings calendar picks.

There are some signs that the U.S. equity market is getting a bit nervous. Thursday saw a big, broad-market sell-off. Small- and mid-cap stocks have sold off over the past five weeks. Earnings reports have remained solid — but as the earnings calendar ramps up over the next few weeks, the question is if that will be enough.

After all, there has been a push and pull in the market for most of 2018. Earnings reports have been strong all year. Indeed, they’ve been strong enough to drag the market higher this year despite a sell-off that began in late January. But external factors — most notably trade war and valuation fears — have bubbled up from time to time as well.

Each earnings season has seemed important, but at the moment, the pending batch of Q3 reports looks particularly key. And with big banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC ) and Citigroup (NYSE: C ) reporting on Friday, the earnings calendar is set to drive the market for the next month.

This coming week remains rather light in terms of big names, but there are a few key reports. One of the world’s largest airlines will try and lead the way in its key — and macro-sensitive — sector. A leading retailer will try to keep a rally going. And U.S. banks will give an updated picture of the U.S. consumer. This week is just the beginning of a big test for the market.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Oct. 11, before market open

There’s not going to be a ton of news in the Q3 release from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ). Delta already released an investor update this week, with EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.80, with revenue per mile modestly outpacing capacity.

It wasn’t good enough, however: Delta stock fell on the news and brought other airline stocks down with it. The sector has traded mostly sideways this year amid rising oil prices, which have pressured margins even amid increasing demand.

And so investors will be listening closely to the company’s Q3 conference call on Thursday morning. Any discussion of capacity increases or fare adjustments will be scrutinized. How investors take the news — given the fundamentals from the quarter already are known — should give some clues as to whether DAL, and the sector, have a path toward renewed gains before year-end.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Oct. 11, before market open

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA ) have seen the same influences as the market as a whole. Earnings have been strong, with two straight beats. But external pressures — notably competitive fears — have pressured WBA stock. The acquisition by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ) of Pillpack only added to worries that the retail giant would upend the pharmacy business. Walgreens stock plunged on the news to its lowest levels in almost four years.

But WBA has rallied since, gaining 24% from those lows. And Q4 earnings should keep the rally going. Walgreens stock remains cheap, at barely 11x forward earnings. The acquisition of stores from Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD ) is helping growth — and there’s more room for improvement in those newly added stores.

Amazon is a risk, but Walgreens isn’t going anywhere. But even after the bounce, it’s still priced like it might be.

JP Morgan Chase (JPM)

Earnings Report Date: Friday, Oct. 12, before market open

Big bank stocks haven’t performed all that well this year. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM ) has been the best performer, gaining almost 8% so far in 2018. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ) is up 3%, while both C and WFC have declined. Surprisingly, given the strength in both the economy and the broad market — plus rising interest rates — an equal-weighted basket of the four big U.S. bank stocks actually would have lost money this year (admittedly before dividends).

The reaction to earning reports on Friday from JPM, C and WFC (BofA reports the following Monday) thus will be interesting. JPM and BAC, in particular, have a healthy track record of beating expectations. But it hasn’t done all that much for either stock so far this year. Though I’m bullish on both stocks longer-term, I don’t know that I expect big gains following Q3 earnings, either. Investors clearly are worried about the macro cycle, and are pricing in less-rosy scenarios for the big banks at some point in the near future.

A single quarter likely isn’t going to change that sentiment. But if any of the banks can, it’s probably JPMorgan Chase. It has been the best performer as a business, not just a stock. And with a bigger reach into investment banking, it’s best-positioned to post a monster quarter — and send its stock, and potentially those of its rivals, higher.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.