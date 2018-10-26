We have compiled five easy Halloween costumes for men in 2018 as we honor the spookiest time of the year.

We are only five days away from Halloween, which means it is time to make a decision regarding how you are going to dress up this year for the spooky holiday. In honor of the end of October, check out these five Halloween costumes for men we would love to see you rock in 2018.

Check them out, as well as our best costumes for women.

Easy Halloween Costumes: Adam Levine from The Voice

Everyone loves Adam Levine, so why not dress up like him and attract some attention this year?

For this particular costume, you will need a Hawaiian shirt, tattoo sleeves, blue slacks and an arcade button, helping you channel your inner rock star.

What do you make of this outfit?

Easy Halloween Costumes: The Good Doctor

Why not dress up as Dr. Shaun Murphy M.D. this year?

In order to dress up as the character from The Good Doctor, all you will need is some blue scrubs, a doctor coat, a badge holder and face masks.

Dress to impress in 2018.

Easy Halloween Costumes: The Stranger From The Big Lebowski

Everyone dresses up as the dude, so why not shake it up and be Sam Elliott from the classic Coen brothers flick?

Perfecting this costume will require a wrangler denim shirt, a suede leather vest, a western cowboy hat fedora and a synthetic mustache.

There’s nothing wrong with being a man’s man for a day.

Easy Halloween Costumes: Jack Pearson from This Is Us

One of the hit shows of the last couple of years is This Is Us and Jack Pearson is a large reason why.

Many see him as the ideal husband and father, having the right balance of masculinity and femininity to help out his family in any way he can.

In order to be Pearson in 2018, you will need this long-sleeve flannel shirt, wrangler denim pants, black mustaches and this penchant.

Easy Halloween Costumes: Superman

This is a classic but a good one as Superman is the most powerful superhero of all time.

Become the man of steel with a superman logo tee, a white, long-sleeve button-down shirt, retro eye glasses and a black tie to round it all out.

Happy Halloween!