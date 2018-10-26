What are some of your favorite easy Halloween costumes for women in 2018?

In honor of the spookiest holiday of the year, we have compiled five ideas for you to share on social media with your friends or try them out with your friends.

Easy Halloween Costumes: Wednesday Addams

Perhaps one of the easiest ideas that has stood the test of time is goth girl Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.

In order to master the Wednesday Addams costume this year, all you will need is a white-collared blouse and a black, long-sleeved dress.

Make sure to go heavy on the eyeliner as well if you’d like to be extra creepy.

Easy Halloween Costumes: Chip on Your Shoulder

One of the wittiest outfits you can wear this year is a chip on your shoulder.

In order to make this happen, you will literally have to wear potato chips on your shoulder along with a cheap yellow T-shirt to garner some laughs.

Sometimes simplicity is the way to go.

Easy Halloween Costumes: Medusa

Channel your inner Greek goddess with Medusa.

This is a very simple outfit that consists of a white dress and toy snakes that you attach to your head in order to petrify everyone else at your Halloween party.

Don’t be afraid to look as terrifying as possible.

Easy Halloween Costumes: Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is one of the hottest shows in recent years, featuring a woman who lived in an apocalypse bunker for decades.

Kick some butt by looking like Kimmy with this retro look that involves pink pants, a patterned blouse, a yellow cardigan, a backpack and purple sneakers.

They alive, dammit!

Easy Halloween Costumes: Formal Apology

Get your wit on this year with a formal apology.

The idea here is to dress up in a formal manner with a nice dress, as well as a white sash and a Sharpie that you use to write “Apology” across your body.

Happy Halloween!