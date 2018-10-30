eBay stock (NASDAQ: EBAY ) is up more than 3% after the bell as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day, which were stronger than what analysts were calling for in the earnings front, but its revenue failed to top expectations.

Source: Shutterstock

The online marketplace brought in profit of $720 million, or 73 cents per share for its third quarter of its fiscal 2018. It added that on an adjusted basis, it earned a profit of 56 cents per share, which is better than the 54 cents per share that analysts polled by FactSet were calling for in their consensus estimate, while also topping its earnings of 48 cents per share from the year-ago quarter.

eBay added that for its third quarter of the fiscal year, it brought in revenue of $2.65 billion, which is up from the $2.41 billion it raked in during the year-ago quarter. The figure was also in line with what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate, according to data compiled by FactSet.

For its fourth quarter, eBay is calling for adjusted earnings of 67 cents to 69 cents per share, while sales are slated to be between $2.85 billion and $2.89 billion. The company added that analysts were projecting the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share on sales of $2.89 billion for the period.

EBAY stock was down about 2.2% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s latest quarterly earnings results. A strong earnings showing helped to lift the company’s shares about 3.9% after the bell on Tuesday.