Estee Lauder Earnings: EL Stock Is Looking Pretty After Q1 Beat

The Estee Lauder earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 is good news for EL stock.

Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL ) starts off its earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 with earnings per share of $1.47. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $1.21 from the same time last year. It was also good news for EL stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.22 for the quarter.

Estee Lauder earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $502 million. This is an increase over the company’s net income of $430 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the Estee Lauder earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2019 came in at $652 million. The beauty products manufacturer reported operating income of $569 million for the same period of the year prior.

There was also revenue of $3.52 billion reported in Estee Lauder earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2019. This is up from the company’s revenue of $3.27 billion reported in the fiscal first quarter of the previous year. It is also a boon to EL stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.47 billion for the period.

Estee Lauder also provides an outlook for its fiscal full year of 2019 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share between $4.73 and $4.82 for the year. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $4.75 for the fiscal full year of 2019.

EL stock was up 4% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.