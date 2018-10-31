ExpressScripts stock (NASDAQ: ESRX ) did not experience much movement late in the day Wednesday as the company unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results, which were just a touch above what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate.

The St. Louis-based company said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in net income of $1.07 billion, which marked a 27.3% gain compared to what it amassed during the year-ago quarter. The company added that its non-GAAP profit for the period reached $1.38 million, or $1.89 per share, which marked a 29.5% gain compared to the year-ago quarter on a per-share basis.

When adjusted for one-time gains and costs, ExpressScripts brought in earnings of $2.43 per share. The figure was slightly ahead of what the Wall Street consensus estimate projected as the average guidance of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research called for net income of $2.42 per share. The company also said that it unveiled revenue of $25.56 billion for the period, which was also ahead of the $24.99 billion that nine analysts polled by Zacks were calling for in their consensus estimate. The figure also marked a 3.6% increase compared to what analysts are calling for.

ESRX stock was trading flat after the bell Wednesday following the company’s quarterly earnings results, which came in ahead slightly ahead of what analysts were calling for. The company’s shares had been gaining more than 1.6% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s results.