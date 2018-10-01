Facebook Data Breach 2018: What 50 Million Users Should Know

A recent hack is the Facebook data breach 2018 that the company’s users will remember.

Here’s what users of the social media network need to know about the Facebook data breach 2018.

The company says that nearly 50 million accounts were hit in this recent data breach.

The data breach was the result of hackers finding and exploiting three different security vulnerabilities on Facebook.

This let the hackers steal access tokens for users’ accounts.

These access tokens are what allow Facebook users to remain logged into the service between browsing sessions.

The main vulnerability has to do with the “View As” feature on Facebook.

This feature allows users to see their own accounts as if they are someone else.

As a result of the Facebook data breach 2018, the company is temporarily disabling this feature.

It is also resetting the access tokens for some 90 million users.

This includes the 50 million in the hack, as well as another 40 million that have used the View As feature in the last year.

Users that are affected by the Facebook data breach 2018 will have to sign back into their accounts.

However, these users don’t have to worry about changing their passwords.

According to Facebook, it learned of this data breach on Sept. 25, 2018 and immediately took action to fix the vulnerabilities.

It also notes that it has informed law enforcement agencies about the incident.

At this time, the social media company still doesn’t know who was behind the attack.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Facebook data breach 2018.

