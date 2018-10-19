Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Fall Back 2018: When Does Daylight Savings Time End?

Fall Back 2018: When Does Daylight Savings Time End?

The day will fall on Sunday, November 4

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Fall back 2018 is happening in only a matter of weeks as we will go back to being in the same calendar as the rest of the world.

Fall Back
Source: Public Domain Images

If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering when does daylight savings time end? The answer is that the day will still be around for two weeks and two days as we’ll have a few more days of daylight savings before it ends on Sunday, November 4.

This means that everyone affected by daylight savings time will have to move their clocks and watches back an hour as we approach the fall season. This is due to the fact that the days start getting shorter, so we’ll get less daylight that we can get back earlier in the day.

So mark your calendar as the day lands on November 4.

