Fitbit stock (NYSE: FIT ) is surging more than 1% on Friday afternoon as the company’s latest product has been garnering positive reviews from tech journalists and fitness device aficionados.

Source: Fitbit

The Charge 3 is a tracker that’s basically designed for people who want some of the features that smartwatches have, but in a simpler format and for less money. Trackers may not have all the swanky functionalities that smartwatches have, but they’re easier to wear as they’re slimmer and lighter.

The device will set you back $150 and it comes equipped with an accelerometer, a gyroscope, optical heart rate monitor and an SpO2 sensor that’s designed to track blood oxygen levels. The Fitbit Charge 3 also offers water resistance up to 50 meters down, which means you don’t have to worry about dropping it in a puddle

Much like other Fitbit devices, the Charge 3 is easy to set up as it works with both Android and iOS devices, and all you need to do is download the Fitbit mobile app on your device. You can choose the Charge 3 from the list of devices to pair via Bluetooth to your smartphone or tablet and simply follow the instructions.

Plus, you can include your personal and health information, including your age, height, weight and type of activity you care the most about, whether it be steps, active minutes or something else.

FIT stock gained about 1.3% on Friday following the news.