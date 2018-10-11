GameStop (NYSE: GME ) announced that it will be hiring at least 15,000 employees as it gears up for the busy holiday season.

Source: Shutterstock

The company said that it has plans to hire these seasonal associates in preparation for the 2018 holiday shopping season as the store anticipates that consumers will spend more this year. These workers will be hired in retail sales positions within the company’s more than 3,800 GameStop locations, as well as 40 ThinkGeek pop culture U.S. store locations.

The video game retailer said that these roles are a key part of offering exceptional service to everyone during the holidays, a time when there are plenty of video games and pop culture items that hardcore gamers will be keeping an eye out for. “Providing exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of our GameStop and ThinkGeek brands’ promise to serving as The Destination for the hottest video game titles, consoles and accessories, as well as the latest toys and pop culture fandom merchandise,” said Lisa Keglovitz, senior vice president of human resources for GameStop.

“With consumers expected to increase their holiday spending this year by five percent according to the PwC’s 2018 Holiday Outlook report, we are ramping up seasonal staff levels to meet the needs of our guests this holiday season.”

GME stock gained 0.1% on Thursday afternoon.