Google Easter Egg 2018: How to Find Secret Google Text Adventure Game

The Google easter egg 2018 has been rolled out by parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ), bringing back an old gaming format to the forefront in the late 2010s.

Source: Shutterstock

It is unclear when exactly the tech giant rolled out the game but it was discovered by Reddit user attempt_number_1 (through RockPaperShotgun). The game appears to be an entirely functional text adventure game that is located within the development console of the company’s flagship Chrome browser.

In order to access the Google easter egg, you need to do a Google search for “text adventure” in the aforementioned browser. Beyond this function, you will have to click Cmd+Option+J if you’re on a Mac device, or Control+Shift+PC if you’re on a PC.

Following this command, a console window will pop up and it will ask you: “Would you like to play a game? (yes/no)”. Clicking yes will lead to a text adventure game where you are given text descriptions and you are given various choices on how to react by typing commands such as “eat bread.”

In this game, you are a big letter G and you need to find the rest of the letters in “Google.” Throughout the course of the Google easter game, you will have to use some critical thinking skills to find the rest of the letter, although it is fairly simple.

GOOG stock was up about 0.3% on Monday while GOOGL shares were gaining 0.2% on the day.