Google Maps Commute (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is the latest feature from the popular directions app that you’ve been using to get just about everywhere over the last decade.

Here are seven things to know about the feature:

Google Maps Commute is designed to optimize your commute route and it shows up in the form of a tab that you can click in order to see live traffic and transit information regarding your area.

The new feature works well regardless of whether your mode of transportation is driving, walking or getting on a bus.

The tab will tell you plenty about your commute to work or home, including information on whether your path may be blocked by heavy traffic, an accident or adverse weather conditions.

You can use Google Maps Commute to speed up any delayed commutes as the feature will provide you with alternate routes that you can take around trouble areas.

The feature will share information on when you should leave for each leg of your trip, as well as an estimate of when you will arrive depending on what’s going on in your area.

The update has integration with your music apps as you can control what you’re playing on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play Music from inside the app without having to leave it.

The Google Maps Commute tab and music integration feature will be available on Android and iOS this week.

GOOG stock is up about 0.3% on Monday while GOOGL shares is gaining 0.2%.