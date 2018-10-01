Amazon, Harley-Davidson Team Up on Online Storefront

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG ) are teaming up on an online storefront.

Source: Shutterstock

The deal between the two will have Harley-Davidson selling some of its merchandise to customers through Amazon. The motorcycle company says that these offerings will include select “apparel and riding gear.”

Harley-Davidson notes that this will be an advantage to customers shopping for its gear with the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership. This includes free two-day shipping on purchases and the ease of online ordering through Amazon.

The Harley-Davidson storefront on Amazon has three main categories for customers to shop from. This includes apparel for men, apparel for women, as well as riding gear. There are also options to shop from its different collections. These include the 1903, Garage and Genuine MotorClothes collections.

“We live in an on-demand, anywhere, anytime business environment where success depends on the ability to meet consumers on their turf and on their terms,” Heather Malenshek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand for Harley-Davidson, said in a statement. “The reach Amazon offers is critical to building stronger customer relationships, inspiring new people and creating an integrated online and in-dealership retail experience – all of which leads to profitable growth and a stronger brand.”

You can follow this link to check out Harley-Davidson’s new storefront on Amazon for yourself.

AMZN stock was up slightly and HOG stock was up 1% as of Monday afternoon. AMZN stock is up 68% year-to-date and HOG stock is down 12% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.