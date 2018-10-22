Hasbro Stock Takes a Hard Hit on Q3 Earnings Miss

Hasbro stock was hit hard on Monday following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

During the third quarter of the year, Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS ) reported earnings per share of $1.93. This is a decrease over the company’s earnings per share of $2.03 reported during the same time last year. It was also bad news for Hasbro stock by coming in below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.23 for the quarter.

Hasbro’s earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 also includes net income of $263.86 million. The toy company’s net income reported for the third quarter of 2017 was $265.58 million.

Operating profit reported by Hasbro for the third quarter of the year came in at $313.34 million. This is a drop from the company’s operating profit of $360.94 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Hasbro also reported revenue of $1.57 billion for the third quarter of 2018. This is down from the company’s revenue of $1.79 billion reported in the third quarter of the previous year. It also wasn’t good news for Hasbro stock by missing analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.71 billion for the period.

Hasbro notes that its U.S. and Canada revenue for the most recent quarter was down 7% to $924.20 million. The company’s International revenue for the quarter was down 24% to $560.70 million. Despite these two decreases, HAS’ Entertainment and Licensing revenue for the third quarter of the year was up 45% to $84.80 million.

HAS stock was down 5% as of Monday morning, but is up 6% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.