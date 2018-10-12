Heineken is rolling out non-alcoholic beer that is coming to the U.S. in 2019 and it is healthier than any of its alcoholic beers.

The company said that it is rolling out a new cold brew that contains no alcohol whatsoever and it only has 65 calories, which is less than even a Michelob Ultra. The beer giant said that its non-alcoholic option will taste very similar to its original formula that everyone knows and loves.

“It’s a little different, but it’s really close to a good beer. I’m talking as a brewer. As a consumer, I’m really, really happy about it,” Heineken’s global brewmaster Willem van Waesberghe said to CNBC. The way that non-alcoholic beer can taste like real beer is the fact that alcohol from fermented yeast gives it a beer flavor.

Heineken then goes through a process to remove the alcohol from the beer after brewing it, followed by putting the flavor, fruity and malty notes back into the drink in order to recapture the beer flavor. The company says that the end result is Heineken 0.0 (pronounced “Heineken zero zero”).

The beverage is already available in more than 30 countries and those who are stateside will be able to try it out this January. Heineken’s main competition in the U.S. will be O’Doul’s, which has dominated the non-alcoholic beer market for years.