3 Earnings Reports to Watch

Throughout most of 2018, it has seemed like corporate earnings reports have been the only thing keeping the stock market from disaster. Each successive earnings calendar has shown better news, allowing stocks to rally amid the chaos.

In between earnings seasons, however, the news seems more grim. Whether it’s fears of trade wars, or of rising interest rates, danger for the nearly ten-year-old bull market seems to be lurking at every turn.

As earnings season begins next week, the battle between good numbers and worrisome news has hit a fever pitch. Markets were rattled this week, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 4% on Wednesday, and broad indices declining again on Thursday. The news has been even worse in small- and mid-cap stocks, particularly in those with a potentially stretched valuation.

Square (NYSE: SQ ), for instance, has dropped 30% just since the beginning of the month. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB ) and Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN ) have each given back about 20%, and there are many others with similar declines.

Investors need to watch the earnings calendar closely. If earnings stumble at all — due to input cost and wage inflation, tariffs or just unseen economic weakness — there’s little good news left, and nowhere left to hide. For these three companies, earnings reports next week are key to their near-term trading.

But they’re also important to many other stocks, and perhaps, in this environment, the market as a whole.

Netflix (NFLX)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, October 16, after market close

As I wrote this week, the Q3 earnings report from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) will be all about subscriber growth. Netflix is spending some $13 billion on content this year, and if that spend is bringing in new subscribers who will pay for years, it’s worthwhile. If not, a huge valuation could shrink very quickly.

After a Q2 miss on that front, NFLX stock investors will be watching Tuesday’s earnings report closely. So will shareholders of other companies. With Disney (NYSE: DIS ) and AT&T (NYSE: T ) launching their own streaming efforts next year, further weakness from Netflix could signal an opening.

The reaction to the report itself is worth watching. Are investors still willing to pay seemingly nosebleed valuations for tech growers? If Netflix posts a big quarter, and NFLX stock still tanks, that could be a warning sign for other high-flyers. After the pressure seen in trading this week, a NFLX sell-off might send traders stampeding toward the value end of the market.

IBM (IBM)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, October 16, after market close

Those traders likely would run headfirst into IBM (NYSE: IBM ), which has a big earnings report of its own marked on the earnings calendar for Tuesday.

IBM has shown some progress in its long turnaround effort of late. After the company went 23 straight quarters with declining revenue, it has posted growth in the last three. Consensus estimates at the moment project a 0.2% decline, and slight movement around that number no doubt changes the case here dramatically. Another year-over-year drop, and the bearish case here is clear. IBM’s growth again has stalled out, and it’s facing tougher comparisons over the next three quarters.

Should the company post a beat, however, there’s a path to quickly reverse the nearly 10% losses piled up over the last few sessions. And investors likely give IBM stock a bit more time as it tries to adapt to the “cloud” world. A cheap valuation and a strong dividend yield create a nice “get paid to wait” argument.

Indeed, I argued back in August that IBM stock was worth that wait. Tuesday’s earnings report will go a long way toward showing whether that’s still the case.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Earnings Report Date: Friday, October 19, before market open

Even with a rally off May lows, it has been a rough 2018 for the struggling consumer space. One of the giants of the sector, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG ), hasn’t been immune. A disappointing fiscal 2018, with just 1% organic growth, and industry worries have led PG stock to decline over 11% so far this year.

I’ve long been a skeptic when it comes to PG stock, and my opinion hasn’t changed much. The company is pressured on the high end by smaller, nimbler startups and on the low end by increasing private label sales. Billions of dollars in cost-cutting, asset sales and brand closures haven’t changed that core problem.

With PG stock now at a more reasonable 18x multiple to FY19 earnings-per-share estimates, however, other investors may see it differently. PG is a classic defensive stock to which investors run during times of uncertainty. If PG posts a beat, it can perhaps draw in more of those investors, and perhaps start to prove its ability to accelerate its growth. On both fronts, however, I remain skeptical, but open to being proven wrong. Whatever happens, this will be among one of the more interesting earnings reports on the earnings calendar this coming week.

As of this writing, Vince Martin did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.