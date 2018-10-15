JB Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT ) kicked off its Monday with a bang as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results after the close of the Wall Street ball, helping to send its stock surging late in the day.

The trucking and transportation company said that, on an adjusted basis after excluding after-tax charges of 28 cents, it brought in earning of $1.47 per share. The figure was stronger than the $1.40 per share that analysts were expecting the company to bring in.

On the revenue front, JB Hunt also impressed as the company amassed sales of $2.21 billion, which was slightly below what analysts were calling for at sales of around $2.22 billion. However, intermodal revenue was 16% higher than it was during the year-ago period to $1.22 billion even though the company experienced network and service disruptions caused by Hurricane Florence.

The company also experienced an increase in its dedicated contract services revenue of 24%, which reached $543 million. Plus, JB Hunt’s integrated capacity solutions revenue experienced a 28% upswing compared to the year-ago quarter to reach $346 million.

JBHT stock was up about 2.1% on Monday during the regular trading period in anticipation of the company’s quarterly earnings results. The company’s earnings beat helped shares to rise about 0.6% after the bel.