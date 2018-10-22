Kimberly-Clark Earnings: 10 KMB Stock Highlights From Q3

Kimberly-Clark earnings data for the third quarter of 2018 is now available.

The following are a few highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (NYSE: KMB ) most recent earnings report.

Kimberly-Clark earnings start off with earnings per share of $1.71.

This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.60 from the same time last year.

It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.64 for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter of the year came in at $4.58 billion.

The Kimberly-Clark earnings report for the third quarter of 2017 saw it reporting revenue of $4.67 billion.

Analysts were looking for Kimberly-Clark to report revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark earnings for the third quarter of 2018 also include net income of $451 million.

Net income reported by the personal care company for the third quarter of the previous year was $567 million.

Kimberly-Clark’s operating income for the third quarter of the year was $669 million.

Operating income reported by KMB in the same period of the year prior was $868 million.

The Kimberly-Clark earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 wasn’t the only announcement from the company today. It also revealed that Michael Hsu will be taking over as its new CEO at the start of 2019.

This change will have Hsu taking over the position from current CEO Thomas Falk. Falk will remain with the company as its Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The company says this will help ensure a smooth transition from one CEO to the next.

KMB stock was down 1% as of noon Monday and is down 5% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.