The popular Kleenex Mansize tissues will soon have a new name as the company was called out on social media for reportedly pushing forward a sexist name, which has been around for more than 60 years.

People took to social media to express their outrage over the Kleenex Mansize tissues, which is a product that is only sold in the UK. The company said that it is caving in to pressure as it does not want to be viewed as sexist, so it will change the name of the product to “Kleenex Extra Large.”

The packages for the product describes them as being “confidently strong” and “comfortingly soft.” Parent company Kimberly-Clark said that it in “no way suggests” that being soft and strong were to be seen as “an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality.”

“We are always grateful to customers who take time to tell us how our products can be improved, and we carefully consider all suggestions,” the company said in a statement. The Kleenex Mansize tissues have been around for more than six decades and they were launched at a time when large cotton handkerchiefs were still very popular, so these served as “a unique disposable alternative.”

The product is still very popular, with 3.4 million people buying it every year.