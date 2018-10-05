LaCroix Lawsuit: National Beverage Defends Its ‘All Natural’ Claims

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ ) is strongly denying allegations made in a recent LaCroix lawsuit.

The LaCroix lawsuit claims that the company’s drinks are not made with “All Natural” ingredients like the packaging claims. Instead, it alleges that they contain synthetic substances that are not natural.

National Beverage is firing back strongly against the claims in the LaCroix lawsuit. The company says that they are categorically false and that its drinks only contain two ingredients: carbonated water and natural flavors.

“Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors,” National Beverage said in response to the LaCroix lawsuit. “There are no sugars or artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, those extracted flavors.”

The LaCroix lawsuit claims that the unnatural substances found in the drink includes limonene, linalool propionate and linalool. That last one is catching the eye of some social media users. Linalook is a component in cockroach insecticides.

“It’s coming out that la croix’s are filled with cockroach insecticide…….. my life is legit over.”

“Even putting doubt in my mind about la croix just ruined my entire fucking day.”

“The news is acting like a lil cockroach insecticide is going to turn millenials off La Croix. We were fightin over who got to drink the sarcophagus juice a couple months ago. Get out of here with this cockroix amateur hour.”

“Lawsuit should be filed against LaCroix for filling its cans with terrible garbage water.”

“I drank a LaCroix last night and then killed a flying roach before bed, so yeah, hypothesis confirmed.”

FIZZ stock was down slightly as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.