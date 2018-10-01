In the latest marijuana stocks news, Liberty Health Sciences stock (OTCMKTS: LHSIF ) was soaring Monday afternoon as the company continues to become one of the biggest players in the medical cannabis space.

Source: Shutterstock

The world of medical marijuana continues to grow as more and more states are passing laws as they recognize the plant’s potential to aid a number of medical conditions in a healthier manner than pharmaceuticals. The cannabis space has been paying dividends lately as more marijuana producer and distributor stocks are experiencing upward movement.

Liberty Health has been doing especially well in a global legal marijuana market that’s slated to surpass $146 billion by the end of 2025. The company has four dispensaries and six delivery hubs in Florida, and it has also signed seven new leases for dispensaries that are currently at various stages of being constructed and attaining permits.

The company’s new locations will be rolled out by the end of February 2019 as long as they garner approval from the Florida Department of Health. Plus, Liberty Health recently expanded its one-day delivery services and the 24-hour or less turnaround throughout the entire Sunshine State, improving patient and revenue growth.

The company added that its most recent quarter yielded a 95% increase in sales revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.

LHSIF stock was skyrocketing about 11.3% on Monday following the news.