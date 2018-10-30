Mastercard Earnings: 12 Things to Know About the Record Q3 Results

Mastercard earnings for the third quarter of 2018 are out now.

The following are a few things to know about the most recent earnings report from Mastercard (NYSE: MA ).

Mastercard earnings for the third quarter of 2018 start off with earnings per share of $1.78.

This compares to earnings per share of $1.34 from the same time last year.

Wall Street was looking for Mastercard earnings per share of $1.68 for the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue reported by Mastercard in its third-quarter earnings report comes in at $3.90 billion.

The financial services company reported revenue of $3.40 billion for the same period of the year prior.

Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $3.86 billion during the third quarter of the year.

Net income reported in the most recent Mastercard earnings report was $1.90 billion.

The company’s net income from the third quarter of 2017 was $1.43 billion.

The Mastercard earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes operating income of $2.29 billion.

Operating income reported by the company in the third quarter of the previous year was $1.94 billion.

Mastercard notes that its earnings for the quarter was helped by a 16% increase in switched transactions.

This has switched transactions during the quarter coming in at $18.80 billion.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Mastercard earnings report for the third quarter of the year.

MA stock was down 1% as of noon Tuesday, but is up 25% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.