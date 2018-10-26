The McDonald’s McRib (NYSE: MCD ) is one of the chain’s limited-time offerings that fans love the most and this year is no different as the burger chain is bringing it back so consumers can enjoy the sandwich.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a press release. The sandwich was last made available to customers in November 2017 and it will be back once again for November.

The sandwich consists of a boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles, which you can find at more than 9,000 of the company’s participating restaurants across the country. You can also access the McDonald’s McRib through UberEats as part of the company’s “McDelivery” push.

“We’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s,” Haracz added. The burger chain says that you can also use its McFinder app to find out about participating locations.

The company added that the McDonald’s McRib will not be the only sandwich that will be debuted on the chain’s menus this week as it said that starting Nov. 1, customers can also try the Triple Meat Stackers breakfast sandwich with triple the meat and double the cheese.

MCD stock is down about 0.8% on Friday following the company’s announcement.