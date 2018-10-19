The Mega Millions jackpot has officially hit $1 billion today, which means that you could win more money than most of us will probably ever see in our lives with only one ticket and six numbers.

The jackpot reached the $1 billion mark on Friday, setting a record for the largest Mega Millions prize ever as fans of the game everywhere gear up for the drawing tonight at 11 p.m. EDT. This will mark the second-largest jackpot for any game played in the United States, which is only behind the Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball of more than $1.58 billion that was split three ways in California, Tennessee and Florida.

The prize has gotten so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, back when a group in California won $543 million. If there are no takers on Friday night, the pot will get bigger than it ever has on Tuesday night as it is expected to reach about $1.6 billion, which would tie the largest U.S. lottery prize.

You could also go down market and play the Powerball on Saturday night, which will only yield out around $470 million this time around. The Mega Millions jackpot will be broadcast on live TV on a number of stations all around the country so make sure to tune in and see if your ticket is the lucky one.