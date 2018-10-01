MoviePass News: Company Reactivating Canceled Accounts in New Misstep

In the latest MoviePass news, the company’s quest for survival has reached new lows as the business has reactivated canceled accounts as it seeks to artificially increase its subscription numbers.

The company’s business plan was an excellent one for a while that appealed to many cinema buffs as it consists of customers paying a monthly subscription fee in exchange for being able to go to certain movie theaters numerous times throughout the course of that month, saving consumers plenty of dough in the movies, even if they only went to two or three movies a month.

However, MoviePass has been on the decline as the company’s subscription numbers have lowered due to multiple subscribers saying that their pass was declined in movie theaters where it should have worked, pushing them to unsubscribe.

On Friday, the company sent out an email to members of the subscription service whose service had lapsed or been canceled. The email said that as of Friday, October 5, these users would be enrolled in a “select test group” of subscribers.

The move would allow these subscribers to watch one movie per day due to the company’s limited “existing inventory” for the same price of $9.95 a month. However, many former subscribers are upset because the MoviePass email said that if you do not opt out of the plan, your subscription will begin anew and your credit card will be charged.