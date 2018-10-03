Tomorrow is National Taco Day 2018, which means that there are plenty of restaurants and fast food chains that will be offering taco deals and freebies.

Source: Shutterstock

Thursday, Oct. 4 marks National Taco Day 2018 and it looks like Americans love the day as they ate 4.5 billion tacos last year, which is about 775 million pounds of tacos.

Here are some of the day’s deals for this year:

California Tortilla : The chain is offering a buy one taco, get one free deal on Thursday. There’s a limit of five free tacos per person.

: The chain is offering a buy one taco, get one free deal on Thursday. There’s a limit of five free tacos per person. Chronic Tacos : You can get a free tao between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. here with the code word “Taco Life.”

: You can get a free tao between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. here with the code word “Taco Life.” Chuy’s : Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 on Thursday. Plus, Modelo beers are $1 off. You can also dress up as a taco at a Chuy’s and post a picture on social media with #NationalTacoDay for a free meal.

: Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1 on Thursday. Plus, Modelo beers are $1 off. You can also dress up as a taco at a Chuy’s and post a picture on social media with #NationalTacoDay for a free meal. Del Taco : You can buy one shredded beef taco to get one free tomorrow with a coupon at www.deltaco.com.

: You can buy one shredded beef taco to get one free tomorrow with a coupon at www.deltaco.com. El Pollo Loco : Participating locations are offering a free Chicken Taco al Carbon, plus the chance to enter a contest that could net you a limited-edition taco shirt, as well as free tacos for an entire year at www.elpolloloco.com/tacosforayear.

: Participating locations are offering a free Chicken Taco al Carbon, plus the chance to enter a contest that could net you a limited-edition taco shirt, as well as free tacos for an entire year at www.elpolloloco.com/tacosforayear. Moe’s Southwest Grill : From Thursday to Sunday, member of the company’s loyalty program can get a free taco when they purchase two. Download the Moe’s app through www.moes.com/rewards.

: From Thursday to Sunday, member of the company’s loyalty program can get a free taco when they purchase two. Download the Moe’s app through www.moes.com/rewards. Qdoba : Members of the Qdoba Rewards program can get double or triple points based on what tier of the program they’re on through www.qdoba.com/rewards.

: Members of the Qdoba Rewards program can get double or triple points based on what tier of the program they’re on through www.qdoba.com/rewards. Red Robin : The chain is offering a limited-time offer where you can get the Taco Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.

: The chain is offering a limited-time offer where you can get the Taco Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99. Taco Bell: Participating locations offer a “National Taco Day gift set” on Thursday, which means $5 will get you four tacos, including the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Happy National Taco Day 2018!