New Age Beverages Stock Surges on CFO Hire

New Age Beverages stock was on the rise today following news that it is getting a new CFO.

Source: Shutterstock

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV ) notes that Gregory Gould is joining it as the next CFO of the company. Gould is taking over the position from former CFO John Price, who is leaving the company for personal family reasons.

The boost to New Age Beverages stock likely has to do with Gregory Gould’s 20 years of experience. His history includes serving as the CFO of Evolve Biologics, Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ: AYTU ), Ampio Pharmaceuticals, SeraCare Life Sciences, Atrix Laboratories and Colorado MedTech. He also has a bachelor’s degree for Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado and is a Certified Public Accountant.

During his time with these various different firms and companies, Gregory Gould was responsible for many mergers, sales and upliftings. Investors are likely hoping that he can bring this same type of success to New Age Beverages stock.

“With the impending growth of our CBD-infused portfolio and the other products in the Health Sciences Division, we felt we needed to strengthen our leadership team with more experience in the Life Sciences and Biotech areas,” Brent Willis, CEO of New Age Beverages, said in a statement. “Greg not only brings almost 20 years of depth in the field, but also brings a track record of success in both mergers and exits in the sector.”

NBEV stock was up 3% as of noon Friday and is up 167% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.