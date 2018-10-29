New Hain Celestial CEO 2018: 7 Things to Know About the Mark Schiller

There’s a new Hain Celestial CEO taking over the company from current founder and CEO Irwin Simon.

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ: HAIN ) announces that Mark Schiller is going to be taking over as its next President and CEO. This will have Schiller starting out with the company in this position on Nov. 5, 2018. He will then be up for nomination to HAIN’s Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Dec. 5, 2018.

The following are a few things to know about the next Hain Celestial CEO.

Mark Schiller has more than 25 years of experience as an executive in the consumer packaged foods industry.

His most recent role had him his serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Pinnacle Foods .

. This had Schiller overseeing the company’s grocery and frozen segments, which represent the majority of its consolidated sales and profitability.

His time with the company also saw him assist with a turnaround that saw the company report record sales growth and market share gains.

Schiller has also spent time in leadership roles at several other companies as well.

One of these companies that is worth noting is PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP

(NASDAQ: It is also worth mention that Hain Celestial is planning to accelerate its business transformation plans when Mark Schiller becomes its next CEO.

HAIN stock was up 6% as of Monday morning, but is down 42% since the start of the year.

