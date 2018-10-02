Tuesday Apple Rumors: New iOS 12.1 Beta Fixes iPhone Charging Issues

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a fix for iPhone charging problems. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

Charging Fix: The newest beta of iOS 12.1 includes a fix for iPhone XS and & XS Max devices not charging, reports MacRumors. This issue keeps the device from charging when the cable is plugged while the display is off. It isn’t affecting all of the devices, but there have been enough complaints about it to catch Apple’s attention. Unfortunately, this newest beta is only available for developers and public testers, which means normal users will have to wait a little longer for a fix.

New Emoji: Apple is adding more emoji in the newest iOS 12.1 beta. The tech company notes that these new emoji will give users a variety of different ways to express themselves. There are also new emoji to represents different people. This includes emoji for red heads, as well as those for bald people. All in all, iPhone, iPad and Watch and Mac users can expect over 70 new emoji to come out soon.

iMac 5K Repairs: Owners of some versions of the iMac 5K are going to have to wait if they need repairs, AppleInsider notes. It looks like there’s an issue with obtaining parts for early versions of the iMac 5K, such as those from 2014 and 2015. As a result, some owners are having to wait for long periods before repairs are complete. However, it isn’t all bad news. Apple isn’t charging for the repairs to make up for the delay.

