PayPal stock (NASDAQ: PYPL ) is soaring late in the day on Thursday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell on the day, posting earnings and revenue figures that were ahead of what analysts were calling for by a considerable margin.

The company said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it brought in adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share, which is stronger than the 54 cents per share that analysts were calling for, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

PayPal added that its revenue for the period came in at $3.68 billion, which is also better than the $3.66 billion that analysts polled by the Refinitiv survey were projecting. The payment services company revenue marked a 14% increase compared to the year-ago quarter, while its earnings surged 26% compared to its third quarter from fiscal 2017.

The company added that its total payment volume from its peer-to-peer payment app Venmo surged 78% in the third quarter, reaching roughly $17 billion. PayPal’s total payment volume surged 25% year-over-year to $143 billion.

The company also said that for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, it sees its earnings as being in the range of 65 to 67 cents per share, while its revenue is also higher than it was during its previous guidance, according to Refinitiv.

PYPL stock was down about 3.3% during regular trading hours on Thursday as the company geared up to report its third-quarter results. Shares soared all the way up to about 7% after hours following its report, which was stronger than what analysts were calling for.