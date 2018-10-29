Sony (NYSE: SNE ) announced its PlayStation Plus free games for November 2018, which includes a higher number of games than what the company usually offers throughout the course of a month.

The electronics company said that for its upcoming month, it will offer subscribers of its Plus membership seven games rather than the usual six. Here’s what you can play tomorrow:

Friday the 13th: The Game (PS4): This is a survival horror video game that pits up to seven camp counselors against one player who plays as Jason Voorhees.

