Sony (NYSE:SNE) announced its PlayStation Plus free games for November 2018, which includes a higher number of games than what the company usually offers throughout the course of a month.
The electronics company said that for its upcoming month, it will offer subscribers of its Plus membership seven games rather than the usual six. Here’s what you can play tomorrow:
- Friday the 13th: The Game (PS4): This is a survival horror video game that pits up to seven camp counselors against one player who plays as Jason Voorhees.
- Laser League (PS4): This futuristic video game consists of two teams of one, two or three players who try to outlast their opponents with lasers.
- Knowledge is Power (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink): This game serves as a game show quiz where you choose from eight characters to answer a variety of themed questions.
- Master Reboot (PS3): In this game, death is no longer final as memories are stored forever.
- The Bridge (PS3, PS4, PS Vita): This is an indie video game where M.C. Escher’s artwork comes to life.
- Rocketbirds 2: Evolution (PS Vita, PS4): This game was nominated for multiple awards upon its release.
- 2064: Read Only Memories (PS Vita, PS4): This game combines old-school adventure gaming with modern storytelling.
SNE stock is down about 2.7% on Monday during regular trading hours. The stock surged about 0.7% after the bell.