Popeyes champagne chicken wings are now a thing but how can you get them, where can you find them, why is the chain making these and when are you able to get your basket?

The fried chicken restaurant chain is rolling out a limited-time menu item that is as sparkly as they come as you can get Popeyes champagne chicken wings this Thursday, which consists of boneless chicken wings that are dipped in champagne and coated in 24-karat gold batter.

If you’d like to try this fast food delicacy or monstrosity (depending on how you look at it), you can find it in only five locations: 75 Lexington Avenue in New York City, New Orleans, Anaheim, California and Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The chain may roll out the Popeyes champagne chicken wings to additional locations depending on how consumers react to the product. The dish came to life in honor of the opening of the company’s Elizabeth location, which opened its doors in August.

The store is the company’s 3,000th restaurant, prompting Popeyes to roll out these gold-dipped wings for one day only. The Popeyes product is called the 24-Karat Champagne Wings and they are part of the company’s Boneless Wing Bash, which comes with six boneless wings, a side dish of your choosing and a biscuit for $5 while supplies last.