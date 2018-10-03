Close to the midpoint of hump day, a presidential alert will pop up on the cellphones of millions of consumers in the U.S. as part of a test.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are seven things you should know about the impending Trump text that the White House is testing out:

Most of the cellphones across the U.S. will receive a special test message from the current Trump administration today.

The presidential alert will be sent out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is a national system that is capable of sending “presidential alerts” that hit most cellphones in the country.

The agency also sends public emergency messages like Amber alerts.

The text is designed to inform residents of any national emergencies, including dangerous weather.

The presidential alert will take place on Wednesday, October 3 at 2:18 p.m. EDT.

Your phone will make a loud noise when the Trump text is sent and there are no ways to turn off presidential alerts in the way that you can turn off emergency and Amber alerts, according to FEMA.

“The Communications Act of 1934 established the authority for the President to use certain private sector communications systems for priority communications, such as sending alert and warning messages to the public, during national emergencies,” said FEMA in a FAQ explaining the test.

What do you make of the impending presidential alert?