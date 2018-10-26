Telecom technology giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) just announced that it would be posting its fiscal fourth quarter results on Nov. 7 after the closing bell rings. But the results should be completely forgettable.

Qualcomm’s revenue and earnings are both projected to slide a bit year-over-year. Although QCOM usually manages to top analysts’ per-share earnings estimates, there’s no assurance that doing so on Nov 7 would boost Qualcomm stock much, since the environment remains fairly pessimistic.

Nevertheless, investors should keep an eye on Qualcomm stock and consider buying the shares next year. That’s because the company has a few irons in the fire that could start to produce good results during the current quarter, i.e. fiscal Q1.

Three Game-Changers in the Queue

In some ways, the company’s timing couldn’t be more ideal. While the current weakness of QCOM stock is sentiment-driven and not based on fundamentals, sentiment towards the name will probably remain bearish for some time. Thus, investors should probably stay away from Qualcomm stock on Nov. 7 and for awhile afterwards.

Once this wave of bearishness has clearly run its full course, however, QCOM may be a name worth stepping into for both the short-term and the long-term. That’s because it is working on three unique projects right now that should spark meaningful increases in the company’s top line over the next few quarters. Here’s a summary of those three projects:

1. Alexa Headphones

Brad Moon laid out the details of this project just a few days ago, but they’re worth repeating: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Qualcomm have developed a platform that will make it easy for any organization to design and manufacture Alexa-enabled headphones. Moreover, the headphones can be wirelessly connected to Android smartphones.

It’s not immediately clear if this is a solution to a problem that exists. Consumers spend billions of dollars on headphones, and there is clearly significant demand for digital assistants. But will many people pay for a portable, hands-free version of Alexa?

But don’t dismiss the potential of this product. About two-thirds of users of digital assistants access their preferred assistant using a mobile device, and a little more than half of all smartphone owners use a voice assistant. So most people already like to make their digital assistants portable.

2. 5G Hardware

5G connectivity isn’t exactly a brand new technology. But it wasn’t commercialized until about a month ago, when Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ ) launched a 5G-powered broadband service which was meant to be used at residences, not on smartphones. The advent of Verizon’s 5G services puts pressure on other players like AT&T (NYSE: T ) to accelerate the work they’ve been doing on the 5G front, which will inspire others, and so on.

In other words, the 5G era is right around the corner.

It’s an era that owners of Qualcomm stock have been quietly waiting for, as it plays right into Qualcomm’s hand. Though QCOM has already developed a 5G antenna module, its next-generation version of the device is smaller, allowing it to fit inside most smartphones. At a recent industry conference, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon said that there would be a couple of different waves of 5G-enabled phones next year.

All 5G devices will probably utilize a QCOM chip.

3. Snapdragon 675

Last but certainly not least: although Qualcomm only launched its Snapdragon 670 microprocessor a quarter ago, it has already upped the ante by unveiling the Snapdragon 675. While the 670 already had more than enough computing power to make a mobile device as powerful as a desktop, the 675 turns smartphones into show-stopping video-gaming devices. There’s little trade-off between performance and portability now; only the most taxing of video games can’t be played on smartphones.

The Snapdragon 675 will also enhance smartphones’ cameras. The Snapdragon 675 powers Qualcomm’s Spectra camera tech like a champ, turning a smartphone into a video-recording device that could readily rival anything found at a movie or television studio. Though the practical need for that capability remains uncertain, there’s little doubt that high-powered cameras are one of the features of smartphones that consumers love.

Bottom Line on Qualcomm Stock

None of these projects will drive jaw-dropping results when the company shares its fiscal Q1 results in February. At best, the earliest stages of the revenue ramp will occur in Q1. But in February, the rebound will be visible.

It must also be noted that even for true, long-term, buy-and-hold investors, Qualcomm stock isn’t a name you can ever turn your back on for too long. Its relationship with all-important Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is not only tenuous, but ever-changing. Competitors to all three products described above are sure to emerge soon as well.

Nevertheless, the stage is set for the kind of jump we’ve not seen from Qualcomm stock in awhile. If you want to buy QCOM stock, just be patient and wait for the right entry point.

As of this writing, James Brumley did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can follow him on Twitter, at @jbrumley.