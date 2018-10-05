10 Richest People in America 2018: Jeff Bezos Tops List for First Time

Forbes has released its lost of the richest people in America and InvestorPlace is taking a look at it.

Source: Shutterstock

This list looks at the net worth of those in the U.S. to determine whose is the highest. This year is a bit of an upset as a new person takes the top spot on the list for the first time. Now let’s get right into it.

Jeff Bezos — The Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN Bill Gates — The second spot on the list goes to the Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT Warren Buffett — Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK.A BRK.B Mark Zuckerberg — The founder and CEO of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB Larry Ellison — The co-founder of Oracle hits the midway point of the list with a net worth of $58.40 billion. Larry Page — The Google (NASDAQ: GOOG GOOGL Charles Koch — The Koch Industries CEO shares this spot on the list with his younger brother and a net worth of $53.50 billion. David Koch — The younger Koch brother ties his older sibling on the list with a net worth of $53.50 billion. Sergey Brin — This Google co-founder has a net worth of $52.40 billion, putting him near the bottom of this list. Michael Bloomberg — Rounding out the list of the richest people in America is the businessman and politician with a net worth of $51.8 billion.

You can check out the full Forbes 400 Richest Americans List by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.