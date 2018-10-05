10 Richest People in America 2018: Jeff Bezos Tops List for First Time

Forbes has released its lost of the richest people in America and InvestorPlace is taking a look at it.
This list looks at the net worth of those in the U.S. to determine whose is the highest. This year is a bit of an upset as a new person takes the top spot on the list for the first time. Now let’s get right into it.
- Jeff Bezos — The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO takes the number one spot on the list this year with a net worth of $160 billion.
- Bill Gates — The second spot on the list goes to the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) founder with a new worth of $97 billion.
- Warren Buffett — Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) Buffett comes in number three on the list of the richest people in America with a net worth of $88.30 billion.
- Mark Zuckerberg — The founder and CEO of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) earns his place on the list with a net worth of $61 billion.
- Larry Ellison — The co-founder of Oracle hits the midway point of the list with a net worth of $58.40 billion.
- Larry Page — The Google (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) co-founder starts the second half of the list with a net worth of $53.80 billion.
- Charles Koch — The Koch Industries CEO shares this spot on the list with his younger brother and a net worth of $53.50 billion.
- David Koch — The younger Koch brother ties his older sibling on the list with a net worth of $53.50 billion.
- Sergey Brin — This Google co-founder has a net worth of $52.40 billion, putting him near the bottom of this list.
- Michael Bloomberg — Rounding out the list of the richest people in America is the businessman and politician with a net worth of $51.8 billion.
You can check out the full Forbes 400 Richest Americans List by following this link.
