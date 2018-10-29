Sam’s Club Now: High-Tech Test Store Will Will Have No Cashiers

Sam’s Club Now is a new test store from Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) that has some similarities to Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Go locations.

One of the biggest advantages to the Sam’s Club Now location is that it will allow customers to shop without having to go through a checkout lane. Instead, they will use their smartphone and the Sam’s Club Now app for checking out.

The way it works is that customers scan items with the Sam’s Club Now app to add them to a digital cart. Once the customer is done shopping, they can present their smartphone to an associate waiting by the exit. The associate will scan a QR code on the smartphone screen and the checkout process is complete.

The new Sam’s Club Now test location will also include changes with the help of technology. One such change is store navigation. Customers that can’t find a product can simply ask the app where it is. The app will bring up a map of the store and mark the location of the item.

According to the company, the Sam’s Club Now app will also be able to help customer map their shopping trips in the future. It will do this by figuring out the most efficient path to items with the assistance of a digital shopping list.

That shopping list is also another new feature that the app offers. The Sam’s Club Now app will add items to a shopping list for customers based on their shopping trends. Customers can confirm and delete items at any time to adjust the list.

The new Sam’s Club Now location is in Dallas, Texas. The store isn’t open to customer yet, but will be in the near future.

WMT stock was up 2% as of Monday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.