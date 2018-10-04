The Sears stores closing list 2018 (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is still growing as the company’s financial woes continue to mount, with the retailer announcing that it will be shuttering the doors of at least six more locations as it tries to get back on its feet.

Source: Shutterstock

The retail chain has been closing more and more stores as the year has gone on, with its most recent announcement coming in late August when it said that 33 more locations were closing down. Before that, Sears said in May that 40 more stores were closing down.

Now, the Sears stores closing list 2018 is larger than ever as the company hopes to shut down six more stores as it readies itself for the holiday season. The company has had issues reaching its profitability goals, pushing it to close these stores, most of which will be out of business sometime in November or December.

The retailer has already closed more than 70 stores these years and the six additional stores it is closing will take place in New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Texas, Ohio, California and Illinois. Sears isn’t the only troubled brand owned by Sears Holdings that has struggled to remain profitable as Kmart has also had its fair share of issues this year.

SHLD stock was down about 1.1% on Thursday following the news.