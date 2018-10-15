Shark Tank on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is now a reality as you can buy products from the popular TV show on the e-commerce giant’s site now.

The online retailer is looking for a way to win big by selling some of the most recent products developed by inventors who pitched their ideas in the popular TV show. Amazon said that it is now an official retail partner of Shark Tank, which allows the retail company to feature past and future products from the show on its site.

The Shark Tank on Amazon initiative comes with a $15,000 Amazon Web Services (AWS) credit for each eligible Shark Tank entrepreneur. The items will be available in the Amazon Launchpad’s new Shark Tank Collection, which is a platform for hardware and physical goods released by startups that’s been around since 2015.

The goal is to have a place on the Amazon site where consumers can find products from companies that are on the rise, which include Casper mattresses and Bluesmart pieces of luggage. The site previously rolled out Shark Tank products on its site through its Amazon Exclusives collection, which included a number of new brands, including products from the show, such as the Tower Paddle Boards, among others.

AMZN stock was down about 0.8% on Monday afternoon following the news.