Should You Get into the Sizzling McDonald’s Stock?

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ) stock has seen higher prices since a dip in mid-September. Following an analyst upgrade yesterday on Oct.10, MCD stock initially opened up 2%, but ended the day down amidst the global stock market sell-off. Despite the current volatility, I expect the positive momentum in McDonald’s to continue well into the earnings report later in the month.

Specifically, there are three bullish plays in MCD stock that I want to share with you, as each play could lead to impressive profits.

McDonald’s is a part of the highly fragmented food service industry, which includes competitors like Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR ), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM ). Company management defines the primary competition as the informal eating out (“IEO”) segment, which includes “quick-service eating establishments, casual dining full-service restaurants, street stalls or kiosks, cafés,100% home delivery/takeaway providers, specialist coffee shops, self-service cafeterias and juice/smoothie bars.”

Despite the fierce competition in the (IEO) segment, McDonald’s — globally recognized as the Golden Arches — remains one of the most popular brands in the world.

Although its menu exhibits some local and cultural differences, McDonald’s still serves a substantially uniform menu. As one of the largest fast food chains around the globe, over 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are currently franchised.

On Sept. 21, MCD declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.16 per share, payable on Dec. 17 to shareholders of record on Dec. 3. This pushes the dividend yield over 2.5%. As part of its efforts to increase shareholder value, McDonald’s has been increasing dividends almost every year for more than four decades.

Many analysts and investors regard MCD stock as a value proposition based both on its dividend yield and the strength of the balance sheet.

McDonald’s latest earnings results on July 26 came in better than expected. Management gave an upbeat outlook on long-term profitability and credited the Velocity Growth Plan launched in 2017 as well as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 with the strength of the numbers. Despite the slowing of U.S. sales, McDonald’s stock has benefited from international growth. Management believes that the value deals to be implemented in the McDonald’s menu globally, but especially in the U.S., will help increase sales numbers.

Year-to-date (YTD), MCD shares are down 2.2%. However, I believe the current positive momentum in the stock will continue in the weeks to come, especially around the earnings report of Oct. 23. MCD stock’s 52-week price range has been $146.84 (Mar. 2, 2018)-$ 178.70 (Jan.29, 2018). Within the next six months, I expect MCD stock to trade between $170 and $180. Those investors who pay attention to moving averages should note that the technical message has improved to a “buy,” while oscillators are giving a wider range of “neutral-to-buy” readings. Short-term support for MCD is ﬁrst at $165.50 and then at $163; meanwhile, short-term resistance in BG stock is ﬁrst at $169.90 and then at $172.50.

If you are also of the opinion that the executive management is going to improve its balance sheet further and that McDonald’s stock is ready for a new leg up on both technical and fundamental grounds, you may want to add MCD to your portfolio this October.

The past three weeks have been especially good for McDonald’s shareholders. Given the volatility and sell-off in the broader markets, a slight pullback might still occur in the MCD stock price during the rest of the week to offer an even better entry point for investors. Depending on individual portfolio allocations and risk/return profiles, here are the three types of trades set up for MCD stock (prices are based on MCD stock’s closing price of $168.37 on Oct. 10):