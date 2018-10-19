SolarWinds IPO: 12 Things for Potential Investors to Know

The SolarWinds IPO is underway today and InvestorPlace has some highlights about it!

Here are a few things for potential investors to know about the SolarWinds IPO.

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI

(NYSE: This is down from its previous plans to sell 42 million shares during its IPO.

The company is charging $15 per share for its stock during the IPO.

This represents a value of $375 million for the SolarWinds IPO.

SolarWinds was previously expecting to sell shares in its IPO for between $17 and $19 each.

There is also a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 3.75 million shares.

This has a total value of $56.25 million.

This means that the IPO for SolarWinds could reach a total value of $431.25 million.

The SolarWinds IPO will be lasting through Oct. 23, 2018.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities are joint lead book-running managers for the IPO.

The IPO’s joint book-running managers are BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Jefferies LLC, Macquarie Capital Inc., Nomura Securities International, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC.

The co-managers for the IPO include JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

SWI stock was down 1% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.