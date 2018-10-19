SolarWinds IPO: 12 Things for Potential Investors to Know

The SolarWinds IPO is underway today and InvestorPlace has some highlights about it!
Here are a few things for potential investors to know about the SolarWinds IPO.
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is selling 25 million shares of its stock in the IPO.
- This is down from its previous plans to sell 42 million shares during its IPO.
- The company is charging $15 per share for its stock during the IPO.
- This represents a value of $375 million for the SolarWinds IPO.
- SolarWinds was previously expecting to sell shares in its IPO for between $17 and $19 each.
- There is also a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 3.75 million shares.
- This has a total value of $56.25 million.
- This means that the IPO for SolarWinds could reach a total value of $431.25 million.
- The SolarWinds IPO will be lasting through Oct. 23, 2018.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities are joint lead book-running managers for the IPO.
- The IPO’s joint book-running managers are BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Jefferies LLC, Macquarie Capital Inc., Nomura Securities International, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC.
- The co-managers for the IPO include JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
You can follow these links to learn more about the SolarWinds IPO.
SWI stock was down 1% as of Friday morning.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.