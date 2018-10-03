Sonic Mozzarella Sticks (NASDAQ: SONC ) are available today for 99 cents, which means we all have an excuse to eat something greasy and delicious today if we’re looking to be friendlier to our wallets.

The popular fast food chain is looking to bring people out of their homes on Wednesday, October 3 as the temperatures begin to drop and many start ordering food for delivery rather than leaving the home and going to a drive-thru.

Sonic announced that you can buy a serving of Mozzarella Sticks — which comes with four of the breaded, melted cheese sticks — for only 99 cents today. The company says that the offer is available all day or until supplies last.

Make sure you’re aware of whether or not your Sonic location is offering the Mozzarella Sticks as the offer only applies to participating locations. The company added that the price of 99 cents does not include taxes and you are limited to only buying five Mozzarella Sticks servings (so 20 actual Sticks in total).

The chain added that the deal is not good in conjunction with any other offer. Nevertheless, if you’re experiencing the windchill starting to increase, the idea of getting some fried cheese will probably sound pretty good right about now.

SONC stock was up a fraction of a percentage on Wednesday afternoon.