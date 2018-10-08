Yesterday’s SpaceX launch was a success, creating incredible scenes in the skies of California and all across social media.

Elon Musk’s space company was able to successfully launch the Falcon 9 rocket that brought with it the Argentine satellite SAOCOM 1A into orbit from its Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The launch site was located on the coast northwest of Los Angeles.

Residents took pictures of the launch and shared them online as the skies were lit up all across the Western state. The move marked the rocket’s first and reusable stage, which landed successfully.

It departed at around 19:21 local time, with the first stage of the rocket returning safely to the air base roughly eight minutes later. California residents shares videos and photos of the take-off, some of which you can find online.

The SpaceX launch marked a continuation of Elon Musk’s company’s efforts to develop reusable rockets with the goal of saving costs and bringing in more business. The company says that this is the 30th landing of a booster, but this is the first land touchdown on the West Coast as the rest have all happened on land in Florida and from platforms out at sea.

The Argentine satellite is out there to track natural disasters, crop yields, as well as soil-moisture levels from 385 miles above the Earth.

Watch the launch here.