Many Americans are in favor of having stores closed on Thanksgiving 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

A BestBlackFriday.com survey from 2017 found that 57% of Americans were against retailers opening their doors on Thanksgiving, while only 16% were in favor of keeping them open. Despite popular sentiment, most major retailers will open their doors on the holiday in order to give shoppers an early start to Black Friday shopping.

Here are more than 60 stores closed on Thanksgiving 2018: