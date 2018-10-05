Many Americans are in favor of having stores closed on Thanksgiving 2018.
A BestBlackFriday.com survey from 2017 found that 57% of Americans were against retailers opening their doors on Thanksgiving, while only 16% were in favor of keeping them open. Despite popular sentiment, most major retailers will open their doors on the holiday in order to give shoppers an early start to Black Friday shopping.
Here are more than 60 stores closed on Thanksgiving 2018:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (company-owned stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- Ikea
- Joann Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine