T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day Tuesday, unveiling earnings and revenue that were stronger than what analysts were calling for, which sent its stock rising.

The carrier said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it impressed by bringing in adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, which marked a 47% increase compared to what it amassed during the year-ago quarter when it brought in adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share. Analysts were calling for the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share.

T-Mobile added that for the period, it brought in revenue of $10.8 billion, an 8% gain compared to the $10.02 billion it posted during the year-ago quarter. The Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for the carrier to rake in revenue of $10.72 billion.

The carrier added that for the period, it brought in 774,000 new high-spending postpaid phone customers, which was better than the estimated 617,000 additions. This figure was both ahead of rivals AT&T and Verizon.

Federal regulators are currently reviewing the company’s proposed merger with Sprint, which reports earnings Wednesday morning.

TMUS stock is up about 3.3% after the bell on Tuesday following the company’s quarterly earnings results, which were stronger than what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate. The stock had gained about 1.5% during regular trading hours in anticipation of its results.