TMUS shares gained more than 3% after hours

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day Tuesday, unveiling earnings and revenue that were stronger than what analysts were calling for, which sent its stock rising.

NASDAQ:TMUSThe carrier said that for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, it impressed by bringing in adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share, which marked a 47% increase compared to what it amassed during the year-ago quarter when it brought in adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share. Analysts were calling for the company to bring in adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share.

T-Mobile added that for the period, it brought in revenue of $10.8 billion, an 8% gain compared to the $10.02 billion it posted during the year-ago quarter. The Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for the carrier to rake in revenue of $10.72 billion.

The carrier added that for the period, it brought in 774,000 new high-spending postpaid phone customers, which was better than the estimated 617,000 additions. This figure was both ahead of rivals AT&T and Verizon.

Federal regulators are currently reviewing the company’s proposed merger with Sprint, which reports earnings Wednesday morning.

TMUS stock is up about 3.3% after the bell on Tuesday following the company’s quarterly earnings results, which were stronger than what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate. The stock had gained about 1.5% during regular trading hours in anticipation of its results.

