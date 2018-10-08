Target Smartly: 12 Things to Know About Target’s New Super-Cheap Store Brand

Target Smartly is a new store brand from the retailer for price-conscience shoppers.

Here are a few things to know about the new Smartly brand from Target (NYSE: TGT ).

The Target Smartly brand will include more than 70 items for purchase.

This will include a range of basic items, such as hand soaps, paper plates, razors and more.

TGT also notes that all items in the Smartly brand will range in price from 59 cents to $11.99.

The retailer also makes sure to point out that many of the items in the Smartly brand will cost $2 or less.

The new brand is basically an option for customers that want to spend less on Target’s Essentials.

Customers will be able to shop the new brand at the retail company’s physical stores and from its website.

These products will also be available all throughout the year.

The company also notes that it is still looking to keep a good quality among the products in the Smartly brand.

This includes working with master perfumers to create a wide variety of scents for its hand soaps and other products.

Some of these scents include Rain Shower, Lavender, Ocean and Citrus Grove.

TGT also says that even though Smartly is a private brand, the company is hoping to draw customers in with a modern look they won’t be afraid to display in their homes.

The Target Smartly brand will launch on Oct. 14, 2018.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Target Smartly brand.

TGT stock was up slightly as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.