Uber Eats may soon be serving food straight to your doorstep through drone delivery as the company seeks to streamline the process of delivering food to consumers.

Source: Shutterstock

The company — which is owned by Uber — is following the initiative of Amazon in its bid to sell food directly to your doorstep with drones. The Uber Eats restaurant-delivery side project is valued at $20 billion and it is going to launch food-delivery drones by 2021.

The company has yet to make an official announcement on the matter but a help wanted ad for an operations executive revealed the news without intending to. A spokesperson for Uber said that the ad “does not fully reflect our program, which is still in very early days.”