The move will happen by 2021, the company claims

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Uber Eats may soon be serving food straight to your doorstep through drone delivery as the company seeks to streamline the process of delivering food to consumers.

The company — which is owned by Uber — is following the initiative of Amazon in its bid to sell food directly to your doorstep with drones. The Uber Eats restaurant-delivery side project is valued at $20 billion and it is going to launch food-delivery drones by 2021.

The company has yet to make an official announcement on the matter but a help wanted ad for an operations executive revealed the news without intending to. A spokesperson for Uber said that the ad “does not fully reflect our program, which is still in very early days.”

