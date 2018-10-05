Uber is offering a free ride to vote for all U.S. citizens who are unable to get transportation on this year’s upcoming midterm elections.

The transportation hailing services provider announced that it has teamed up with nonprofit When We All Vote with the intent of helping Uber riders and drivers register for this year’s upcoming midterm elections, which fall on Nov. 6.

The company has begun sharing registration tools with rider through its own app earlier this week. Plus, Uber added that it will begin emailing registration information to drivers and delivery workers over the coming days.

The transportation services provider added that over the coming month, it plans on hosting a number of voter registration events at roughly 125 of its driver support centers, which the company calls Greenlight Hubs.

Uber said that on Nov. 6, it will offer anyone in the U.S. assistance in helping them locate their polling place. Once they do, they can book a ride using the Uber app and get there for free thanks to its partnership with nonprofits #VoteTogether and Democracy Works.

The move is mostly targeting voters in low-income, high-need areas where attaining reliable and consistent transportation is often a challenge. Uber said that last time it counted, it had about 900,000 drivers around the U.S. who could help with this initiative.