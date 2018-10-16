Uber IPO? 12 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Recent reports claim that work is moving forward on an Uber IPO.

Here are a few things for investors to know about a possible Uber IPO.

Uber is reportedly working to have its IPO take place sometime next year.

This will most likely have the company launching the IPO in the second half of 2019.

This time period won’t likely change as some investors will be able to sell shares on the private market around that time.

U.S. banks are reportedly submitting proposals that could value the company at $120 billion.

The most recent valuation of the company is sitting at $76 billion and came in August.

A valuation of $120 billion could allow the Uber IPO to become the largest one yet.

It would only require the company to put up roughly 21% of its shares to reach this goal.

This would have it beating out Alibaba (NYSE: BABA

(NYSE: Reports claim that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are likely to be at the forefront of an Uber IPO.

This includes reportedly sending valuation proposals to the company last month.

An Uber IPO has also become more likely as the company hired a new CFO back in August.

The new CFO that was brought on at that time was Nelson Chai.

